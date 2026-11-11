Real Madrid present behind the scenes between Raul and Oviedo

Raúl González's appointment as Real Oviedo manager means far more than the simple choice of a new coach in the second division. Such is his stature in Spanish football, and so intense was the media attention around his arrival, that the decision carried weight well beyond Oviedo. President Martín Peláez has now lifted the lid on how it happened, explaining why the club gambled on the Real Madrid legend and revealing the piece of advice from inside the Bernabéu orbit that settled the board's mind.

Speaking to the newspaper "Marca" on the sidelines of the Football Hall of Fame ceremony in the Mexican city of Pachuca, home of the Pachuca Group that owns Oviedo, Peláez confirmed that signing Raúl had sparked huge interest across Spain. He spoke of the club's excitement about the new chapter and thanked the previous coaching staff, led by Julián Calero, for their work in building the team.

So why Raúl? The president explained that the board wanted a coach who could deliver its philosophy: a brave team that plays good football, chases wins and takes the initiative to attack. Raúl, he believes, has exactly those qualities. The success of the venture, though, will come down to what he produces on the pitch.

Read also: Arteta's warning becomes reality: Zubimendi faces the question of Real and Atlético

Sporting director David Hernández knows Raúl's work with Real Madrid Castilla inside out, and that familiarity strengthened the case for the appointment. The choice, Peláez stressed, rested not only on his playing career but on his personality and everything he represents, which the club expects to create a positive atmosphere.

Next matches OVI Segunda Division 15:00 GIR

Why change the coaching staff while Oviedo were still in the competition? Peláez said the board simply did not see the team in the shape they wanted, and wanted Oviedo to look different.

Do not hesitate: a decisive Madrid word

The board, Peláez revealed, spoke to a number of people inside the Real Madrid orbit and heard a range of opinions. One piece of advice stuck with him. "Do not hesitate, this does not require thinking, Raúl is the coach you are looking for," he was told.

He admitted the board knew the size of Raúl's name and his pull in Spain, but did not fully grasp the storm it would unleash until they witnessed it for themselves.

Take the numbers. Laura, who runs the club's communication department, usually sent him a daily press file of between 15 and 25 pages. The report on Raúl's first day ran to 139 pages. That alone captures the media weight the Real legend carries.

Read also: Will he win Carrick's seat? Conte surprises Manchester United

Read also: After Barcelona's fears: an indirect message from Ancelotti to Flick