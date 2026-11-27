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Fulham striker Gonzalo Garcia still follows Real Madrid's news closely despite leaving the club during the last summer transfer window. He insists his connection to the team has not changed and that he wants them to keep winning.

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The 22-year-old Spaniard told DAZN, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper Marca: " I try to watch all of Real Madrid's games , as long as they don't clash with mine. The team have made a pretty good start, so I'm happy for them."

Fulham paid €40 million for Garcia last summer, and Real Madrid kept a clause allowing them to buy him back in the future. Leaving the club where he came through wasn't easy, though, and the young striker hasn't hidden it. He still dreams of succeeding in the first-team shirt.

He was honest about it: "I won't lie to you, it's not easy at all. I'm a Real Madrid fan, I made it to the first team and I had a wonderful opportunity to be part of this group. It was a dream for me and it still is."

Alvaro Arbeloa, the former Real Madrid coach now in charge of Fulham, played a key part in the move. Garcia explained that talking to him helped him make the decision and understand the London club's sporting project.

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Garcia said: "When the summer comes and you find yourself facing the possibility of leaving, it's natural to think about it a lot."

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He added: "The coach called me and explained the project here at Fulham. Talking to him, you can see the huge ambition behind this project and the desire to compete in the Premier League. Speaking to Alvaro made things a bit easier."

Settling into the Premier League hasn't been straightforward, the Fulham striker admitted. Football in England is very different from Spain, particularly on the physical side.

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He went on: "There's a difference in the style of play. The competition is more physical and everything is a little different from what I was used to in Spain, but I'm happy so far and I'm adapting bit by bit."

Garcia made a bright start at Fulham, scoring on his debut against Chelsea in a 3-2 defeat. He hasn't scored in the league since, though he did find the net in the 3-0 League Cup win over Wimbledon.

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Garcia is confident he can handle the challenge, and credits his many years at Real Madrid with preparing him for the move.

He concluded: "The change is quite a big one, but I think I'm well prepared for it. I played at Real Madrid for 12 years, one with the first team and 11 in the club's academy, and I don't think there's a better place in football to learn and develop than La Fabrica."