Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Betis on Friday evening at the La Cartuja stadium, in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

Los Blancos will have to put in a very serious performance. The Andalusian side give nothing away for free on their own patch.

That explains why José Mourinho stressed in his press conference that he wants to see the best version of his players. Anything less could end their perfect record of victories.

Jorge Valdano, the Real legend, has pinpointed the key the Royal club must possess against Betis, along with the area the Portuguese coach is working on.

Defensa Central published Valdano's remarks to Movistar, where he said: "I have the impression that Mourinho is working very effectively on the players' duties."

Valdano continued: "The talent is there, and if the duties are worked on, it becomes much easier for the Royal club to keep its focus throughout the match."

"Starting from the pressing, everyone looked more connected and more inspired," he added.

His words back up what Mourinho had already said after the 2-1 win over Espanyol. The Portuguese coach told the media he needs everyone to restore the competitiveness the team had lost and to compete for all the titles.

Mourinho said: "I can't perform a miracle and start a match with 14 or 15 players. They are the ones who must deal with the frustration of not starting the match or not playing, and they are the ones who must understand that I feel torn inside when I have to leave out some players. And if they don't work or lose motivation, it becomes very easy for me to keep some players out of the squad."

The Portuguese stressed: "Real Madrid cannot allow themselves not to fight to win. We will lose matches, and I hope not many, but Real Madrid must take four competitions seriously, and we cannot do that with ten players or 11 or 12 or 15 players. We need this squad. This is what I expect from them: professionalism and the desire to work for the team."

That was the message Mourinho drove home in his press conference, on the work his players must put in across the season.

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