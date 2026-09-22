Real Madrid issue shocking statement regarding Valverde's injury

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow. Medical examinations have confirmed that Uruguay's Fede Valverde suffered a grade three sprain in his left ankle, an injury that threatens his participation in the club's first matches after the international break and rules him out for a lengthy period.

Real Madrid confirmed in a medical statement: "Following the examinations carried out today by Real Madrid's medical staff on our player Fede Valverde, he has been diagnosed with a grade three sprain in his left ankle, and the developments of his condition will be monitored."

The Uruguayan picked up the injury during the derby after a strong challenge from South Korea's Kang-in Lee. That tackle prompted an objection from Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho, who demanded a red card, but the referee waved play on.

Real Madrid had already flagged after the match that Valverde was carrying a serious injury to his left ankle. The latest examinations have now revealed the exact nature of the problem and just how severe it is.

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The club have not officially announced the length of his absence. Even so, a grade three sprain usually involves significant damage to the ankle ligaments and can require several weeks of recovery, casting doubt over any early return.

The fallout stretches beyond Real Madrid. Valverde had been named in the Uruguay squad, but he now drops out of coach Diego Forlán's plans. The midfielder will miss Uruguay's matches against Japan on 24 September, South Korea on 28 September and India on 6 October.

Back at club level, his involvement against Villarreal in Real Madrid's first game after the international break looks highly unlikely. Los Blancos host Villarreal on 10 October at the Santiago Bernabéu, a fixture Valverde could sit out if he needs the recovery time such an injury typically demands.

What makes it all the more striking is that Valverde saw out the derby after the challenge. Only later did the examinations expose a serious injury to his left ankle.

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