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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Real Madrid in trouble over Rudiger's slap and Bellingham's assault on security

Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
A. Ruediger
Spain

Valencia against Real Madrid boiled over into one of the most explosive, tension-soaked encounters this Spanish league season has served up.

A mass scuffle had already erupted inside the opening 45 minutes, sparked by a crunching challenge from Valencia's Mafeo on full-back Marc Cucurella.

The newspaper Sport reported: "After referee Hernandez Maeso blew the whistle for the end of the first half and directed the players towards the dressing-room tunnel, a very violent altercation broke out away from the cameras."

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger were the Real Madrid players most heavily involved, according to À Punt journalist Nacho Sanchez.

Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

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RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

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Sanchez said: "Here are more details about the altercation that took place in the dressing-room tunnel. Bellingham assaulted a security guard by striking him, and Rudiger also slapped another security guard. The security staff went to the referee, who wrote down everything that happened."

He added: "This incident is expected to appear in the referee's report after the end of the match, because the security staff informed him of what happened, and he noted down all the details."

Militao and Bellingham appear to have walked into the tunnel firing offensive remarks at the Valencia players, cranking the tension up even further.

Everyone now waits on the referee's report. He already has the accounts of the security staff who were assaulted.

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