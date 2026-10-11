Real Madrid force Harry Kane to lose his throne at Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has become one of the most prominent names in world football, having imposed his talent and his ability to settle matches, alongside his growing influence inside Bayern Munich, on the international stage.

Every match he plays adds to his reputation. Every step concerning his future pulls in Europe's biggest clubs, Real Madrid chief among them, and they continue to track the French winger's development.

Bayern's officials know exactly what they have on their hands. They want his future tied to the club.

So the German side are preparing a huge renewal offer, designed to see off the clubs circling him.

According to Sky Sport Germany, the offer would extend a deal that currently expires in 2029 all the way to 2032.

An exceptional renewal

The money on the table should match the role Olise now plays in the side.

Per the same source, the Frenchman could become Bayern's top earner, going past both Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, who take home around 25 million euros a year.

Olise currently pockets close to 14 million euros. The new offer would hand him a serious rise, up to roughly 30 million euros.

Interest elsewhere is only sharpening the timing.

Real Madrid are watching the French forward's situation closely. Bayern want to move first and shut down any approach before it arrives.

For the club, the deal is about acknowledging Olise's importance on the pitch and locking in his long-term future in Bavaria.

Money, though, won't settle this on its own. A release clause handing the player a degree of control over his own future looms as one of the main obstacles to an agreement.

His agent, Glenn Twinbuah, sees that kind of clause as essential, much like the one Olise had during his spell at Crystal Palace.

That option smoothed his move to Bayern Munich in 2024 for around 53 million euros.

Bayern rarely entertain release clauses that let their players walk away. This time they will have to study the demand at the negotiating table.

One option under discussion is a clause set above 200 million euros, a figure that spells out both how highly the club rate him and how strong the France international's hand has become. The final terms, however, still hinge on how the talks between the two sides unfold.



