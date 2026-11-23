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Real Madrid have confirmed that Endrick has suffered a muscle injury on the eve of their Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven. The Brazilian forward, who has struggled for minutes under Jose Mourinho this season, now faces another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

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Endrick suffers fresh physical setback

Madrid have officially announced that Brazilian forward Endrick has suffered a new muscle injury. The teenager was notably absent from the club's final first-team training session on the eve of their Champions League clash against PSV. The Spanish side are preparing for a vital European fixture, but they will now have to navigate the match without their promising young forward.

The untimely physical issue is a massive blow for the highly-rated attacker. He has been forced into the treatment room at a time when he desperately needs to build momentum. Instead of pushing for minutes, he must deal with another frustrating pause to his season.

Madrid release official medical update

The club released an official medical update to clarify the exact nature of the Brazilian's absence. Club doctors quickly assessed the forward after he reported discomfort ahead of the crucial European fixture.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Endrick by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the abductor of his left leg," the club confirmed in their official statement.

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Real Madrid did not specify an exact return date for the young forward. The medical briefing simply concluded by stating that his recovery is currently "pending evolution."

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Frustrations grow for the Brazilian

This latest injury represents yet another bitter disappointment for Endrick in what is proving to be a highly frustrating campaign. The Brazilian has been used very sparingly by head coach Mourinho this season, finding his first-team opportunities severely restricted.

This season, he has made only eight appearances across all competitions, recording one goal and one assist. Furthermore, he also dealt with an injury that caused him to miss the first four matches of the season.

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Missing the PSV clash

Endrick is completely ruled out of the imminent clash against PSV and is expected to miss several days of action. The Los Blancos medical department will closely monitor the adductor issue before clearing him to resume full training.