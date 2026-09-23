The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee has handed down its verdicts on the final round of La Liga fixtures, with the Madrid derby leading the way.

Real Madrid travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid, and the Rojiblancos came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Huijsen saw red during the game after giving away a penalty on Giuliano Simeone. Tempers flared repeatedly between the players and both benches.

Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid's coach, laid into the officials too, brandishing photographs of several refereeing incidents in his press conference.

Newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the committee suspended Huijsen for one match, ruling him out of Real Madrid's clash with Villarreal on 10 October in La Liga.

Mourinho's assistant Pedro Machado was also dismissed during the derby, and the committee handed him a one-match ban too "for his conduct contrary to good sporting order".

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Real Madrid also received a warning over their late return for the second half, which pushed the restart back by five minutes, according to the referee's report.

The competitions committee's decision stated: "Real Madrid club is reminded of the obligation imposed on teams to fully adhere to the official kick-off time of matches, in both halves, and is required to exercise the utmost care and take the necessary measures to ensure its full compliance in the matches it plays".