The Negreira case is entering a new phase that could decide its fate before the Spanish courts. The preliminary investigation stage has concluded, and attention now turns to the final hearings scheduled for this November. The judicial process is expected to run until the middle of 2027 before a final verdict is issued.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Judge Alejandra Gil has concluded the preliminary investigation after rejecting Real Madrid's request to extend it by a further six months. The court will hear a number of witnesses during November, among them Gerard Lopez, before deciding whether to refer the case to trial or shelve it.

Once the hearings wrap up, the case enters a decisive stage. The court must then determine its next judicial course.

Estimates cited by the newspaper suggest a final verdict is not expected before the middle of 2027, given the procedural stages that still lie ahead.

Alongside the Spanish process, Real Madrid are pressing the Union of European Football Associations "UEFA" to reactivate the file and reach a decision on Barcelona. The union began its proceedings in March 2023 but has yet to announce a final position.

Real Madrid submitted a report to "UEFA" aimed at pushing the file towards a resolution. The European union is not legally obliged to wait for the outcome of the Spanish courts before deciding, which means it can act independently of the domestic process.

Even so, the Spanish judicial decision remains an important milestone in the case. For now, the November hearings loom as the next step that may determine whether the file reaches trial or stops at the investigation stage.