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Ahmad Salah
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Real Madrid confident of snatching Barcelona target

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Positive signs for Real Madrid

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The race to sign Manchester United's English talent JJ Gabriel has entered its decisive phase, with reports suggesting Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of sealing the deal at Barcelona's expense.

Gabriel, 16, ranks among the most exciting prospects to come through United's academy in recent years. He has made clear he wants out of Old Trafford.

Journalist Ramon Alvarez reports that optimism inside Real Madrid is building, based on the club's work with the player and their belief he could obtain an Irish or Cypriot passport.


That paperwork is the biggest obstacle standing between Gabriel and a move to a European club, so any progress on it counts as a major step towards getting the transfer over the line.

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Gabriel had put several demands to Manchester United, including guaranteed first-team minutes and a lucrative contract. The English club said no. His exit is expected to go through in the winter window in January 2027.

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What does this mean for Barcelona and United?

Barcelona are still in the race, but this is a worrying sign for their hopes of landing the teenager this season.

The Catalan club had been going head-to-head with Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain watched on before Gabriel made his preference for Spain known.



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Manchester United stand to pocket only around 350,000 pounds in "nurturing" compensation. That makes this a low-cost gamble on a talent with enormous potential.

Nothing is settled yet. Barcelona remain in the running, with plenty of time before the January window, and the final call lies with Gabriel and his family. The latest word, though, is that he is leaning towards the club from the Spanish capital.

Read also: The Benzema exclusion case is not closed yet: Deschamps from the France national team to the courts

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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