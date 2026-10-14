Real Madrid came from 3-1 down to beat AS Roma 3-4 on Wednesday. Marten de Roon put Roma ahead before Kylian Mbappé equalised and Donyell Malen struck twice. In the final quarter of an hour, José Mourinho's side scored three times from three corners against his former club.

Roma brought their strong form in Italy into the match and created several early chances against Real Madrid. The visitors appeared to have escaped until Matías Soulé found De Roon in space. The Dutchman fired home from just outside the box via a Madrid player's leg: 1-0.

Minutes later, Malen almost had his first goal of the evening. His effort looked set to slip beneath Courtois, but topspin on the shot allowed the Belgian goalkeeper to gather it just in time. Mbappé then equalised out of nowhere, leaving Pierluigi Gollini with no chance as his deflected shot made it 1-1.

After half an hour of end-to-end play, Real Madrid should have scored through Marc Cucurella. The left-back dribbled into a one-on-one with Gollini, but the world champion shot wide.

The second half began with another setback for Roma. Paulo Dybala went off with a muscle injury, just as Manu Koné had after only a quarter of an hour. Rodrigo Mora replaced the Argentinian and needed less than five minutes to make his mark. The Portuguese player picked out Malen with a clever pass, and Malen beat Courtois via Federico Valverde: 2-1.

About five minutes after the 2-1, Soulé split the defence with a through ball to Malen. He sent Courtois the wrong way and finished. The flag went up for offside, but Valverde had stepped up just too late: 3-1.

Real Madrid pushed forward and created several dangerous moments. Endrick, who came very close to a move to Roma last summer, dribbled into the box before Gollini stopped him at the last moment. The goalkeeper, replacing the injured Mile Svilar, then saved a shot from Mbappé with his legs.

At Stadio Olimpico, fans were ready to celebrate. Instead, Espí tapped in from a corner after Gollini failed to deal with it convincingly, making it 3-2. Not for the first time this season, the substitute had made a huge impact.

The next corner brought Real Madrid level. Arda Güler delivered onto the head of Endrick, who had also impressed as a substitute, and his header proved too powerful for Gollini. Real then scored from yet another corner to make it 3-4. Former Roma player Antonio Rüdiger fired home.



