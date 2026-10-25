Real Madrid have announced the absence of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

The club said, in a statement on their official website: "Thibaut Courtois's absence has been confirmed at the last moment from the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the fixtures of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to flu symptoms."

Madrid added: "Goalkeeper Ilya Fedorov, Ilya Voloshyn, has joined the Real Madrid squad for the Clasico in place of Courtois."

Courtois has played 12 matches across all competitions this season. He has conceded 14 goals and kept just two clean sheets.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is now expected to start between the posts against Barcelona.

Real Madrid go into the Clasico third in La Liga on 21 points. Barcelona lead the way with 27.



