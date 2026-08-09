Real Madrid and Chelsea threaten Manchester United's dream

Manchester United remain keen on Crystal Palace midfield star Adam Wharton during the current transfer window, but their path to the player has grown more complicated. Palace's financial demands are rising, Chelsea have entered the negotiations strongly, and Real Madrid continue to monitor the situation.

Michael Carrick wants a new option in his midfield, especially after Casemiro's departure. Manuel Ugarte's injury has left him short in the defensive holding role.

United have already strengthened the middle of the park by signing Youri Tielemans and Andre Santos, yet Wharton offers something different in technical terms. He controls the rhythm of play, brings the ball out from the back, and boasts a distinguished left foot that helps him create under pressure.

Sources in the players' agents market, cited by "CaughtOffside", say United's interest in Wharton still stands. Crystal Palace's high demands have so far stopped the negotiations from gathering pace.

Palace are holding out for close to 100 million euros to part with the midfielder. That figure represents a major obstacle for United, especially after the club spent heavily to strengthen the squad this window.

The competition does not stop at United. Real Madrid have been watching Wharton's situation for some time, though the Spanish club currently rank other midfield options higher on their list of priorities.

Chelsea, by contrast, look like United's most serious rival in the race. Recent reports indicate the London club have resumed talks with Crystal Palace over the player, with Wharton remaining a priority for coach Xabi Alonso.

Yet Chelsea face a financial obstacle of their own. They must first trim their squad before making a move of this magnitude, a deal that could reach 100 million euros. Even so, the fact that Chelsea are back in the picture hands Crystal Palace a stronger negotiating position and reduces the chances of the club being forced to lower their demands.

Why does Carrick need Wharton?

Tielemans and Santos have bolstered the midfield, but United still need another body there, especially after Casemiro's departure and Ugarte's injury.

Wharton brings a set of qualities that could make him an important addition to Carrick's project. He receives the ball under pressure, controls possession from deep, and reads the game well enough to break through opposition lines with accurate passes.

His style could blend with what is already in place. High physical output alongside Santos, combined with the potential of Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo, would give the coaching staff wider tactical options.

Building play from the back and dictating the tempo, Wharton could free up the other midfielders to push forward and join the attacking third.

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100 million euros: the biggest obstacle facing United

United's fundamental problem has nothing to do with Wharton's technical ability. It is the price tag.

Paying close to 100 million euros for another midfielder, after significant investment in the position, would be a huge financial commitment. The club still need reinforcements elsewhere, chiefly at striker and left-back.

United must strike a balance. They want a player with great long-term potential without draining their budget on a single deal.

Chelsea's re-entry gives Crystal Palace no reason to back down. If anything, it may push them to hold even more firmly to the price they have set.

Real Madrid: a card that could tip the balance

Real Madrid add another layer of complexity to the race alongside Chelsea. The Spanish club have tracked the player for some time, and while midfield is not their most pressing priority right now, a late move could change the calculations of every party involved.

Should Real Madrid decide to enter strongly, United could find themselves in a three-way fight for a player wanted by several of Europe's biggest clubs. The presence of the Spanish giants could also sway the player himself, especially if an offer from the Bernabeu lands at an advanced stage of the negotiations.

Carrick and his team cannot waste much time chasing Wharton. At the same time, the club must not let the deal be bid up without clear limits.

Wharton is an excellent long-term option, no question. He could become the pivotal player Carrick needs to organise United's midfield, controlling the rhythm, bringing the ball out and creating chances from deep.

Signing him for close to 100 million euros, given the team's other needs, would be a hugely significant financial decision. The best scenario for United looks like pressing on to complete the deal while sticking to a clear ceiling and refusing to be drawn into an auction that could force an exaggerated sum out of them.

With Chelsea still moving and Real Madrid watching on, the race for Adam Wharton is set for further twists. United could soon find themselves needing to settle their position quickly, before the deal turns into an open financial battle.