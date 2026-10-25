Real Madrid and Barcelona have arrived at the Camp Nou ahead of Sunday evening's eagerly awaited Clasico. The La Liga showdown between the great rivals has fans buzzing.

Madrid's bus pulled out of the Intercontinental hotel in Barcelona a short while ago, bound for the Camp Nou and the final preparations before kick-off.

Barcelona, meanwhile, left the Torre Melina Gran Melia Barcelona hotel for the same stadium. The Catalan players wrapped up their build-up at the team base as the countdown began.

Everything is riding on this one in the title race. Madrid and Barcelona remain locked in a fierce battle, each desperate to claim the bragging rights and tighten their grip at the top of the table.