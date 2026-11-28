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RB Salzburg vs LASK: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Red Bull Arena

RB Salzburg host LASK at the Red Bull Arena in an Austrian Bundesliga clash between the sides in second and third place.

Salzburg arrive with mixed results behind them. Danny Röhl's side beat Ararat Armenia 2-0 in the Europa League after losing 1-0 away to Austria Vienna.

In the league, Salzburg won 4-3 in Graz after beating Austria Lustenau 5-1. The goals are flowing at both ends: they keep scoring, but regularly concede too.

Dietmar Kühbauer's LASK have suffered a setback of their own, losing 1-0 away to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

Before that, LASK had won three competitive matches in a row, including a 2-1 victory over Hartberg and a 4-2 win in Ried. The visitors will look to resume that form in the league.

Salzburg won the most recent meeting, with the record champions claiming a 3-1 victory in Linz at the end of October. Here's where to watch the match.

RB Salzburg and LASK: Recent results

RB Salzburg have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. They most recently beat Ararat Armenia 2-0 in the Europa League, following a 1-0 defeat away to Austria Vienna and a 4-3 win away to Sturm Graz. Across those five games, Salzburg scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

LASK have four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 1-0 loss away to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Hartberg 2-1, won 4-2 in Ried and defeated Slovan Bratislava 4-0. LASK scored 12 goals and conceded five across the five games.

RB Salzburg vs LASK: Line-ups

RB Salzburg vs LASK: Form

RB Salzburg vs LASK: Head-to-head record

RB Salzburg vs LASK: League tables