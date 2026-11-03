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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoManchester City
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James Freemantle
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RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Champions League
E. Haaland
E. Maresca

Comprehensive match preview of RB Leipzig vs Man City in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more as Enzo Maresca faces the first bumps in the road of his tenure as Citizens boss.

RB Leipzig vs Man City: Champions League preview

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Man City travel to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for a Champions League fixture following successive Premier League defeats. Can Enzo Maresca steady the ship? Kickoff is at 16:00 EST and 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Maresca feeling the heat at City?

City have lost back-to-back Premier League games against Aston Villa and Brighton, meaning champions Arsenal have usurped them at the summit. Maresca lamented an individual error from Matheus Nunes in their defeat to the Seagulls at the weekend. City started this UCL campaign with a 2-0 win at Porto, followed it with a 2-4 home defeat to PSG and then a 5-1 thumping of AEK Athens. Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland has four goals in the UCL this season so far. He has 12 goals in eight career appearances against Leipzig, so he will go into this one with confidence.

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Leipzig finding their feet under Demichelis

RB Leipzig have reason to feel confident, having won five home matches on the bounce across all competitions and not conceding a single goal in that sequence. However, they've taken heavy defeats on the road this season, notably at Como and Real Madrid in the Champions League (both 4-1 scorelines) and got thumped 6-1 away to Bayern Munich in mid-October. Still, Martin Demichelis will be hugely encouraged by their home form, which has seen them score 19 times in their last five matches. Overall, they've notched 10 home wins on the bounce, including a 1-0 success against PSV in this competition.

Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Maxime Estève missed Leipzig’s win at Schalke on the weekend. Man City's only injury absentee against Brighton at the weekend was Antoine Semenyo.
  • Erling Haaland has 12 goals in eight career appearances against Leipzig.
  • Haaland's compatriot Antonio Nusa has a goal and four assists in Leipzig's last three outings.
FC Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumC. LukebaC. LukebaR. BakuR. BakuC. NkunkuC. NkunkuB. GrudaB. GrudaN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiA. NusaA. NusaR. CruzR. CruzG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. LewisR. LewisA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolR. DiasR. DiasR. CherkiR. CherkiP. FodenP. FodenE. FernandezE. FernandezE. AndersonE. Andersonteam-logoAllanE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • E. Maresca

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