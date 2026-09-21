Ravinha the "terrifying" outshines Real Madrid's entire attack, and topples Messi's record

Real Madrid have spent hundreds of millions to build a fearsome attacking quartet. A single Brazilian at Barcelona stands ready to demolish all those calculations.

Raphinha does not merely score, he sweeps aside, he shatters, he embarrasses. With 12 goals in 7 matches, he has become deadlier than Mbappé, Vinícius, Bellingham and Diomande combined, and he has even surpassed the Catalan club's own legend, Lionel Messi.

Madrid's attack behind Raphinha

In the language of numbers that never lie, Raphinha is enjoying an exceptional season in his fifth year in the Barcelona shirt. The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in the first 7 rounds of La Liga, having brilliantly fired two consecutive braces past his opponents' nets.

Spain's "AS" lay bare a shocking comparison with the traditional rival. Real Madrid's entire attacking quartet has managed this much so far: "Kylian Mbappé 7 goals, Jude Bellingham (3), Vinícius Júnior (one goal), Diomande with no contributions".

That comes to 11 goals. One full goal fewer than a single player, Raphinha. The statistic sums up the astonishing attacking gap between the more dynamic Barcelona (31 goals) and the less effective Real Madrid (18 goals), a difference of 13 full goals in favour of the Catalan side.

Surpassing Messi and humiliating 16 teams

Raphinha's madness did not stop at Madrid's borders. His 12 goals have shattered the record of Lionel Messi himself, who scored 11 in the first 7 matches of the 2017-2018 season, long considered the greatest record of all.

So ruthless is his scoring that he alone has outscored 16 teams in the entire Spanish league. Only three clubs have scored more than him: Real Madrid (18), Atlético Madrid (16) and Villarreal (13). Every other side in La Liga trails the Barcelona forward.

His consistency is more astonishing still. He failed to score in only one match, against Levante. The rest were a scoring festival: "a brace against Elche and Rayo Vallecano" and "a hat-trick against Racing Club, Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia".

Europe too: 14 goals in 8 matches

If the Spanish league has surrendered, Europe has not been spared either. Raphinha opened his Champions League campaign with two goals against Feyenoord, raising his overall tally this season to 14 goals in just 8 official matches, a phenomenal rate of 1.75 goals per game.

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Raphinha today is not merely a goalscorer. He is a scoring phenomenon who makes any comparison with any player, or even any complete attacking line, an unfair one.