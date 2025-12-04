How to watch today’s Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start the thrilling NBA game on December 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Raptors are 8-2 at home and rank second across the Eastern Conference defensively, allowing only 113.1 points per game and limiting opponents to 46.0 percent shooting. The Lakers are 3-0 in games settled by a single possession and have an 8-2 record while competing away from home.

This season, Toronto is shooting 49.2 percent from the field, slightly higher than Los Angeles' defense, which allows 48.3 percent. In contrast, the Lakers are making 11.7 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.5 fewer than the Raptors' average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

Date December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram has an average of 21.5 points per game while shooting 81.6 percent from the free-throw line and 47.2 percent from the field.

Scottie Barnes is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 6.4 assists per game while making 1.7 turnovers over 32.4 minutes.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, RJ Barrett Knee injury Out C, Jakob Poeltl Back injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Dalton Knecht is shooting 47.4% from the field and averaging 6.8 points, 0.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Deandre Ayton is providing 15.8 points, 0.9 assists, with 8.6 rebounds per game, and 71.2 percent field goal percentage.

LeBron James is scoring 15.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Marcus Smart Back injury Day-to-day PG, Luka Doncic Personal Out

Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Lakers have won all five of their previous encounters with the Toronto Raptors, demonstrating their dominance in the head-to-head series. They trounced Toronto 123-103 on November 11, 2024, which was their most emphatic victory. On November 02, 2024, they put up another impressive offensive display, winning 131-125.

The Lakers demonstrated their ability to handle both blowouts and close finishes earlier in the season with a 128-111 victory on April 3, 2024, and a close 132-131 victory on January 10, 2024. Their steadiness was further demonstrated on March 11, 2023, when they won 122-112 to start the run.

Based on this history, the Lakers will enter the forthcoming meeting with tremendous confidence, while the Raptors will need a huge effort to break their dominant trend.

Date Results Nov 11, 2024 Lakers 123-103 Raptors Nov 02, 2024 Lakers 131-125 Raptors Apr 03, 2024 Lakers 128-111 Raptors Jan 10, 2024 Lakers 132-131 Raptors Mar 11, 2023 Lakers 122-112 Raptors

