How to watch today’s Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Cleveland is just behind Toronto at 119.9 points per game, while Toronto averages 121 points. The Cavs have a tiny advantage on the boards, with 43.9 rebounds per game as opposed to the Raptors' 41.5.

On the other hand, Cleveland averages 27.1 assists per game, while the Raptors average 30.4. The Cavaliers possess 5.8 blocks per game as opposed to the Raptors' 4.4, while Toronto has 9.1 steals per game and Cleveland has 9.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Toronto Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram is shooting an effective 48.5% from the field and 88.5% from the free-throw line while scoring 20.7 points per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 6.0 assists per game and has only 1.6 turnovers during 31.6 minutes.

Scottie Barnes averages 1.76 blocks per game.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jakob Poeltl Back injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell scores 30.8 points a game and shoots 51.5% from the field and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

Evan Mobley averages 8.9 rebounds per game, comprising 6.3 defensive and 2.6 offensive rebounds.

Darius Garland has an average of 6.0 assists during 25.8 minutes per game while averaging 2.6 turnovers.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Craig Porter Jr. Hamstring injury Out SG, Sam Merrill Hand injury Out

Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Raptors and the Cavaliers could once again engage in a fiercely contested game, based on their five prior head-to-head encounters. Toronto has won the last two matches by scores of 126-113 and 112-101, indicating strong recent momentum.

However, prior to those games, Cleveland controlled the series with three consecutive victories, including high-scoring efforts of 131-108 and 132-126.

This battle may depend on who performs better in the closing minutes of the game because both sides have demonstrated their ability to score large amounts against one another. Given that both teams have had periods of dominance in the rivalry, it appears quite likely that there will be another intense and tough match.

Date Results Nov 14, 2025 Raptors 126-113 Cavaliers Nov 01, 2025 Raptors 112-101 Cavaliers Feb 13, 2025 Cavaliers 131-108 Raptors Jan 10, 2025 Cavaliers 132-126 Raptors Nov 25, 2024 Cavaliers 122-108 Raptors

