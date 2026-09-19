Barcelona captain Raphinha kept his sensational La Liga form rolling with a brace against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the seventh round, dragging his side to a comeback win and stretching his lead at the top of the scoring charts.

Youssef Fofana put Sevilla ahead in the 19th minute. Barcelona hit back three minutes later. Raphinha pounced on a pass from Andreas Christensen, burst into the box, beat his man and slid the ball calmly home.

His second arrived courtesy of Lamine Yamal, taking the Brazilian to 11 goals in his first seven league games and keeping him alone at the summit of the scoring list before Karim Adeyemi replaced him in the 76th minute.

That tally underlines a stunning start to the campaign. Raphinha has become one of Barcelona's sharpest attacking weapons, with Yamal every bit as influential alongside him, chipping in with goals and assists in equal measure.

The strike opened up daylight at the top for Raphinha. Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello give chase on seven goals apiece.