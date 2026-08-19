Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha walked away with a special award after Wednesday evening's clash with Egypt's Al-Ahly, the Joan Gamper Trophy tie staged at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barça lifted the friendly silverware with a 2-1 win. Raphinha and Hamza Abdelkarim struck the goals, while new signing Anthony Gordon missed a penalty in the closing minutes.

The final whistle brought Raphinha the man of the match award, chosen by the tournament's organising committee.

His goal came from the penalty spot. He won the spot-kick himself before slotting it to the right of goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier.

The Brazilian outshone Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, who opened the scoring for the Blaugrana by turning a low cross from Alejandro Balde into the net.

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