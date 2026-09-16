Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-RACINGAFP
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Rampant Barcelona score as many as seven and are still flawless in LaLiga

Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Raphinha
J. Cancelo
L. Yamal
G. Jesus
A. Villalibre
M. Gueye
Y. Zabiri

Barcelona have also won their sixth LaLiga match of the season. At home, Hansi Flick's side were far too strong for Racing de Santander: 7-2.

João Cancelo opened the scoring in magnificent fashion after just eight minutes. The Portuguese defender struck from around 25 metres, via the underside of the bar, into the far top corner: 1-0.

Midway through the first half, Raphinha doubled the lead. The Brazilian converted a penalty after Pedro Felipe brought him down: 2-0.

Maguette Gueye then made it 2-1, controlling the ball well and bundling it home. But a Cancelo shot deflected in off Asier Villalibre restored the two-goal margin: 3-1.

Before half-time, it was 4-1 when Raphinha found the net from a Dani Olmo assist. A few minutes later, Julen Agirrezabala saved a penalty from Lamine Yamal.

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Midway through the second half, Santander did pull one back. Wojciech Szczęsny, who had replaced the injured Joan García at half-time, made a dreadful mistake. He lost the ball to Yassir Zabiri, who then made it 4-2.

Barcelona pulled away again after that. Raphinha converted another penalty (5-2), substitute Gabriel Jesus placed the 6-2 into the far corner, and Yamal made it 7-2 from a counter-attack. Barcelona are still the only flawless club in the Spanish league and sit top as a result. Santander currently occupy tenth place.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google