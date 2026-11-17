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Gonçalo Ramos's Portugal, now without Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Wales in an incident-packed match. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring and is also in the frame for AC Milan's possible upcoming transfer business. Portugal's lead lasted only a few minutes before Brooks equalised in the 13th minute. Pedro Neto scored in the 43rd minute (before being sent off in the 74th), and Borges struck in the 70th. Wales had pulled a goal back through Thomas in the 40th minute.

The 3-2 win puts Jorge Jesus in first place, but Gonçalo Ramos disappoints again. The AC Milan striker played 60 minutes without making a tangible impact on Portugal's attack.