Ramos declares himself "the best" and sparks controversy: was his message aimed at Ronaldo?

Gonçalo Ramos has ignited controversy within the Portugal national team after sharing a post describing him as "the best out-and-out striker in football", just days after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial departure from the national team's camp.

The post landed in the aftermath of Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway. Handed a start in Ronaldo's absence, Ramos has made the most of his chance across the last three games, scoring three goals and providing another assist.

Onto his Instagram account went photos of his Portugal appearances, alongside a reshared message from sports commentator Luís Freitas Lobo. The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is "the best out-and-out striker" in Portuguese football, Lobo argued, insisting his abilities go beyond merely the fame of the brand associated with Ronaldo.

Ramos reshared the post with the phrase "a better place for the best player", then deleted it a few hours later. The criticism came quickly. Plenty of Ronaldo's fans read it as an indirect dig at the former national team captain.

First called up to Portugal in 2022, Ramos has since played 31 international matches and scored 14 goals. For most of his international career he sat behind Ronaldo in the pecking order of strikers, before recently earning a run of consecutive chances to prove himself.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, for his part, praised Ramos's development. He has known the striker's abilities since his early days at Benfica, he stressed, and his recent scoring and creating of goals reflect the great progress he has made.

Ramos "is developing quickly and will continue to improve", Jesus said. His current level, the manager added, represents an important addition to his new club Milan, under the leadership of coach Rúben Amorim.