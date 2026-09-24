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Rafael van der VaartNOS
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Rafael van der Vaart is furious during the Netherlands v Germany: ‘Unbelievable, this is a gross disgrace!’

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
B. Brobbey
V. van Dijk
M. ter Stegen

Alejandro Hernández Hernández is public enemy number one in the Netherlands after the first half against Germany. The Germans lead 0-1 at the break and many feel the Spanish referee has played his part.

Virgil van Dijk thought he had headed the Netherlands in front from a corner in the 12th minute, only for a lengthy VAR check to cut the celebrations short. Officials judged Brian Brobbey to have impeded goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen in his six-yard box, so the goal was ruled out. 

Rafael van der Vaart called it ridiculous. "This is a disgrace, I haven’t got a clue what it’s about. This is unbelievable. He hardly does anything. You are allowed to touch each other, it’s not as if the goalkeeper can just do whatever he wants," he fumes to NOS.

Then Van der Vaart doubles down. "It is simply very poor goalkeeping, he is poor anyway," Van der Vaart continues. "Especially with his feet, which is normally his quality. This should never be disallowed. It is initially given, so the VAR should simply keep out of this." 

Ronald de Boer fully agrees with his colleague. "Exactly, he feels Ter Stegen’s arm and he just makes himself a little bit bigger with his backside out. But not wildly at all. Completely undeserved."

UEFA Nations League A
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
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