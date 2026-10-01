Rafael van der Vaart has been impressed by Vangelis Pavlidis' development. When the now 27-year-old striker was still at Willem II, Van der Vaart did not expect him to grow into a top-class centre-forward.

Pavlidis played in the Netherlands from 2019 to 2024, first for Willem II and then for AZ. Two years ago, he left the Alkmaar club for Benfica for eighteen million euros.

He has thrived in Portugal. In the 123 official matches Pavlidis has played for Benfica so far, he has registered 74 goals and 22 assists.

On Thursday evening, he comes up against the Netherlands with the Greece national team in the Nations League. That is why Pavlidis' development is being discussed on NOS.

"A good player," says Wim Kieft. "I always thought he was a good player. But at that moment I would never have expected him to become so good at Benfica and score so many."

"A wonderful footballer. Always in control of the ball, he can turn quickly in tight spaces and is a fantastic target man. I always rated him very highly."

Van der Vaart sees it differently. "I didn't rate him at all. But Pierre (van Hooijdonk, ed.) always said to me that he was a very good one. And Pierre has been unbelievably right. He kept taking another step every time. Now again."