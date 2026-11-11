Radu: “I dreamed of being Handanovic’s successor. Inter, be patient with Martinez”

Ionut Radu, the Celta Vigo and Inter goalkeeper born in 1987, was Handanovic's understudy and played in Bologna-Inter, when he gifted Sansone the ball for the 2-1 goal. Inter lost, taking AC Milan ever closer to the 2022 Serie A title. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport today, Radu looks back on the mistake and discusses Inter.

"I dreamed of becoming Handanovic's successor and worked towards that. I didn't manage it, but it's not the end of the world. I'm only sorry that, when I think back to that time, I picture myself as a child. I worked hard, but there was a lack of attention to small details. And in the end, that mistake came. A costly one, but one I learned from."

"It changed me completely. I know I disappointed thousands of people, but I grew through that experience. A goalkeeper's mistake is the ultimate mistake: if he makes one, the team concede a goal. You have to live with that and find the right balance. Francesco Civetta, the scout who discovered me when I was a child, helped me get back on my feet."

"I still follow Inter closely, and I know what it means to defend that goal and how much pressure you feel. The club have chosen Pepo? Then people need to be patient, understand his mistakes and, above all, remember all the times he has made important saves. Believe me, he is a top-level goalkeeper and he will prove it."