Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: Los Blancos out to subdue high-spirited Verdiblancos

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

Capital juggernaut meets Cantabrian resilience

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Real Madrid travel to Estadio El Sardinero to face Racing Santander in LaLiga, looking to maintain their push on the leaders at the top of the Spanish top flight.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in Santander in strong form, having won five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou, a result that slashed the gap at the LaLiga summit to three points.

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Racing, managed by Jose Lopez, sit 13th in the table and are coming off a 2-1 home win over Espanyol. That result offered some stability after a turbulent run that included a 5-0 thrashing by Celta Vigo and a 7-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Off the pitch, it has been a turbulent week for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the centre of a diplomatic storm following comments about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, which led to sponsor terminations and a La Liga broadcast blackout in China. Both Mbappe and the club have since issued formal apologies.

Despite the external noise, Mourinho will demand focus. Real Madrid have the quality to impose themselves on a Racing side that has struggled for consistency, and Estadio El Sardinero will need to be at its loudest to give the hosts any chance.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Santander vs Real Madrid live.

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