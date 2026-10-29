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LaLiga
team-logoRacing Santander
Estadio El Sardinero
team-logoReal Madrid
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Celine Abrahams
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Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: Los Blancos out to subdue high-spirited Verdiblancos

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
LaLiga
TV Guide & Streaming
Racing Santander
Real Madrid

Energised by an unforgettable 2–1 El Clásico triumph at Camp Nou that blew the LaLiga title race wide open, Los Blancos journey to El Sardinero to face a buoyant Los Verdiblancos side buzzing from a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Espanyol.

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid: Match details

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio El Sardinero

Capital juggernaut meets Cantabrian resilience

Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Real Madrid travel to Estadio El Sardinero to face Racing Santander in LaLiga, looking to maintain their push on the leaders at the top of the Spanish top flight.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in Santander in strong form, having won five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou, a result that slashed the gap at the LaLiga summit to three points.

Real Racing Club de Santander v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Racing, managed by Jose Lopez, sit 13th in the table and are coming off a 2-1 home win over Espanyol. That result offered some stability after a turbulent run that included a 5-0 thrashing by Celta Vigo and a 7-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Off the pitch, it has been a turbulent week for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the centre of a diplomatic storm following comments about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, which led to sponsor terminations and a La Liga broadcast blackout in China. Both Mbappe and the club have since issued formal apologies.

Despite the external noise, Mourinho will demand focus. Real Madrid have the quality to impose themselves on a Racing side that has struggled for consistency, and Estadio El Sardinero will need to be at its loudest to give the hosts any chance.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Santander vs Real Madrid live.

Team news & squads

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Lopez

Form

SAN

SAN - Form

BAR
L7-2
CEL
L5-0
VAL
D2-2
OSA
L2-0
ESP
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Racing SantanderDrawReal Madrid
0
1
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
6
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
109014011+2927
L
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
10811208+1225
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
108022510+1524
W
W
W
L
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
106221614+220
D
L
W
D
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
106131918+119
W
W
W
W
L
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
105231616017
W
L
D
L
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
103341411+312
D
L
L
D
L
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
9333129+312
W
L
D
D
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10262107+312
D
W
D
W
D
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
103341514+112
W
D
L
W
W
11
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
102531313011
L
D
L
D
L
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
103251020-1011
L
W
L
D
L
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
103251526-1111
W
L
D
L
L
14
LevanteLevanteLEV
102441619-310
L
W
D
D
L
15
ElcheElcheELC
102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
16
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
92341220-89
L
D
D
W
L
17
GetafeGetafeGET
10235515-109
L
D
L
W
L
18
EspanyolEspanyolESP
102261214-28
L
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
10136717-106
L
D
D
L
W
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
10055719-125
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation


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