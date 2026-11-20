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Could Julian Brandt and Ajax Amsterdam face a race against time before their trip to arch-rivals Feyenoord Rotterdam on the final weekend of November?

Lentin Goodijk, Ajax reporter for Voetbal International, reports that Brandt remains a doubt for Sunday's league game against ADO Den Haag. Muscular problems forced the playmaker off shortly before half-time in the 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at the end of October .

Brandt then missed Ajax's 6-1 Conference League win away to FC Midtjylland a few days later and their 2-2 draw away to Twente Enschede in their final Eredivisie game before the recent international break. The German has completed only parts of team training this week as he works towards a comeback, leaving his availability against Den Haag unclear.

Will Ajax rest Brandt for the big match at Feyenoord?

Ajax coach Michel Sanchez could leave the former Borussia Dortmund star out of the home game against the side second from bottom as a precaution. A week later, Ajax visit arch-rivals Feyenoord Rotterdam on 29 November in one of their most important games of the season. The clubs are level on points, but Feyenoord sit second on goal difference. Both are just one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

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Brandt joined Ajax from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer and has quickly become one of Ajax's key players . The 30-year-old, whose contract with the Dutch club runs until 2029, has scored eight goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season and provided two assists .