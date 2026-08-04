Kodai Sano is absent from NEC's matchday squad on Tuesday evening for the Champions League clash with Olympiakos. The Japanese midfielder is returning to the Netherlands to undergo a medical at PSV, sources have told Voetbalzone.

Sano has been attracting interest for some time from clubs in the Eredivisie and abroad. Ajax and PSV were both keen. Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad reported on Monday evening that NEC and PSV are now both 'making concessions'.

Sources have now confirmed to Voetbalzone that Sano is not in the Nijmegen side's matchday squad. The midfielder is flying to the Netherlands and will undergo a medical in Eindhoven.

NEC were initially said to be demanding around eighteen million euros including bonuses. The Nijmegen side are now making concessions and are reportedly set to receive fifteen million euros including bonuses for the holding midfielder.

Earlier in the talks, PSV pulled the plug on negotiations because the 22-year-old Japanese player was deemed too expensive. NEC are now granting the important midfielder his desired move to the reigning Dutch champions.

On Tuesday evening at 20.00, Dick Schreuder's side face Olympiakos in Greece. NEC are appearing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in the club's history.

Should the Nijmegen side win the two-legged tie, a meeting with Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt awaits in the play-offs. Their opponents will depend on the winner of that two-legged tie.