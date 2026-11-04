PSV return to Champions League group-stage action against Club Brugge on Wednesday, and Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make few changes to the side that beat Willem II 7-0 on Saturday. The match kicks off at the Philips Stadion at 21:00 and is live on Ziggo Sport Select.

In goal, Matej Kovar faces the Belgian giants. Sergiño Dest starts at right-back, while Filip Kostic replaces Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo form the centre-back pairing.

Mauro Júnior provides control in midfield, where Kodai Sano has become almost impossible to leave out. Guus Til plays furthest forward of PSV's midfielders.

From the right, Ivan Perisic supplies the attack, with Ruben van Bommel on the left. Sven Mijnans leads the line. Ricardo Pepi came on and scored against Willem II on Saturday, but returns to the bench against Brugge.

PSV swept aside an ailing Willem II on Saturday. Club Brugge won 2-4 at Zulte-Waregem and sit top of the Jupiler Pro League. After the clash in Eindhoven, Club Brugge face Anderlecht in Sunday's big match.

Next matches PSV Champions League 15:00 CLB

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.