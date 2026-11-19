Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV have not given up on signing Kevin De Bruyne, according to Nicolo Schira. The Italian transfer journalist was the first to report PSV's interest in the Belgian midfielder last week.

The Eindhoven club bid €2 million earlier this week, but Napoli rejected the offer outright.

Napoli want between €7 million and €8 million for De Bruyne, whose contract runs until this coming summer.

PSV will not pay that amount, but they remain in the hunt. The club will submit a new bid to the Italian side on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Telegraaf reports that bridging the gap between €2 million and €7 million will be difficult, but PSV intend to try. De Bruyne remains the club's top target in the winter transfer window, according to Schira.

Related Topics

Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

De Bruyne is eager to join PSV. The 35-year-old playmaker has already agreed a two-year contract with the Dutch champions.

The Belgian has played for Napoli since the summer of 2025, when the Italian club signed him on a free transfer from Manchester City. They paid him millions in wages and a signing-on fee.

Advertisement

Since joining Napoli, De Bruyne has made 36 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.