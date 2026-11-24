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PSV resume their Champions League league-phase campaign away to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Who replaces the injured Mauro Júnior in midfield? The match at the Santiago Bernabéu kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Matej Kovar starts in goal for PSV in Madrid. Sergiño Dest and Filip Kostic line up at right-back and left-back respectively, with Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo forming the centre-back pairing.

With Mauro injured, Guus Til drops back into PSV's midfield alongside holding midfielder Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans.

Til's move into midfield means Ricardo Pepi starts as the central striker against Real. Ivan Perisic will provide service from the right, while Ruben van Bommel starts on the left.

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PSV got a confidence boost in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie last Saturday. The leaders made light work of NEC, leaving Nijmegen with an emphatic 1-4 win.

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Real rode their luck at home against Celta de Vigo. Carlos Espi scored the 2-1 winner five minutes from time, leaving José Mourinho's side three points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are joint top of the Champions League league phase with 12 points from four wins. Only Paris Saint-Germain have matched that tally.

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PSV sit 24th, just high enough to qualify for a play-off round. They have taken four points from their first four matches.

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mijnans, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.