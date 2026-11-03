PSV player has a message for Peter Bosz: ‘I haven’t had the chance to show it’

Noah Fernandez has grown frustrated with his role at PSV, the young Belgian midfielder told ESPN after Jong PSV's match against NAC Breda.

On Monday evening, Jong PSV hosted NAC at Sportpark De Herdgang in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Charles Andreas Brym scored twice to give the visitors victory over the Eindhoven reserves.

Fernandez started alongside Shuryjano Cornecion, Ayoni Santos, Amir Bouhamdi and Mikkel Bro Hansen. He would rather play for PSV's first team than turn out for Jong PSV.

"The past few months have been difficult. After the match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, things went downhill very quickly, but that's part of it," he began.

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Fernandez concluded: "I don't think I've been given the chance to show what I can do again in recent weeks, but now it's up to me to show here that I do belong."

The 18-year-old Fernandez started PSV's opening matches of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season, but barely featured following his substitution after 45 minutes against Ajax.

Last weekend, he played another 30 minutes as PSV beat Willem II 7-0.