PSV must be worried: interest in Ruben van Bommel confirmed

Ruben van Bommel could see his rapid development at PSV rewarded with a winter transfer. According to Mana Sport Roma, after earlier reporting by Gazzetta dello Sport, AS Roma's interest has now been confirmed.

A serious knee injury kept Van Bommel out for a large part of last season, but in the current campaign he has become one of PSV's most decisive players and has already made a successful debut for the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, AS Roma have been looking for a new left winger for some time. The Giallorossi showed concrete interest in Mason Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville and Endrick last summer, but no transfer materialised. The Serie A leaders want to add further reinforcements in the winter.

Endrick was Roma's final target in the last summer transfer window. His temporary arrival at the Stadio Olimpico seemed only a matter of time, but Real Madrid manager José Mourinho blocked the move and promised him playing time at the Bernabéu.

Now, though, Endrick is barely playing and Real would once again be willing to let him leave, whether on a temporary basis or not. According to reports in Italy, Roma want to make a fresh attempt, but if the Brazilian proves unattainable, Van Bommel will move firmly into the picture.

At 22, the Limburg-born winger is under contract until mid-2030 and it does not seem likely at first glance that PSV will cooperate with a transfer. Van Bommel has a market value of €18 million, although the asking price is expected to be well above that.

Elsewhere, alongside Endrick and Van Bommel, Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg) and Giorgi Kvernadze (Frosinone) are also being linked with a move to Roma, although they now appear to be viewed as options C and D.