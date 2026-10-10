PSV loanee Niek Schiks goes viral worldwide with bizarre save behind his standing leg

Niek Schiks drew worldwide attention on Friday evening with a remarkable save during the match between Heracles Almelo and RKC Waalwijk (3-0). The goalkeeper, on loan from PSV, prevented a goal before half-time with an intervention that was as bizarre as it was impressive. Footage of his action is now going around the world.

The standout moment came in the first half in Almelo. Jean-Paul N’Djoli struck towards the far corner, with Heracles midfielder Sem Scheperman in the line of the shot. Schiks raised his arm to appeal for offside, but Scheperman jumped and let the ball run underneath him.

Then came the scramble. The ball hit the inside of the post and rolled towards the goal line. With his arm still raised, Schiks somehow hooked it away with his heel from behind his standing leg. The referee ruled that the ball had not fully crossed the line, allowing RKC to avoid falling behind.

That save quickly took off online. ESPN shared the footage on social media, before several major international football accounts reposted the clip. In no time, the PSV loanee’s unorthodox intervention had gone around the world.

Little came of it for Schiks and RKC in the end. Heracles only needed a draw before kick-off to secure the first period title in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

After keeping Heracles out in the first half, Schiks was beaten soon after the break. Tristan van Gilst converted a penalty in the 51st minute to put the home side on course. RKC could not find a way back into the match.

Damon Mirani made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, then Manny Rodríguez added the third just three minutes later. That settled it and sent Heracles into celebrations after winning the first period title. The Almelo side at least secured a place in the promotion play-offs with the victory.







