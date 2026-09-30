PSV loanee is surprised and absolutely does not want to return to Eindhoven after this season

Isaac Babadi does not feel he has to return to PSV, the midfielder has said in an interview with RTV Rijnmond. He hopes to stay at Sparta beyond this season.

Babadi is one of the brightest talents to come through PSV's academy. The midfielder made his breakthrough in 2024, when Peter Bosz gave him a taste of first-team football.

His place in the pecking order later slipped and PSV even sent him on loan to Royal Antwerp last season. He failed to make his mark in Belgium, scoring no goals and providing no assists in 21 appearances.

PSV then decided to send him to Sparta this summer, where Babadi scored his first goal just 12 seconds into his debut. By his own admission, he feels completely at home at Het Kasteel and does not necessarily need to go back to Eindhoven.

Sparta have an option to buy Babadi for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old hopes they exercise it. “I know how high it is, but I’m not going to say. That doesn’t seem smart to me.”

“I just want to have a good season here and then we’ll see. I hope Sparta take up my option,” he concludes.







