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Rian Rosendaal
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PSV line-up: Peter Bosz makes final decision on Ruben van Bommel’s fitness

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

Peter Bosz has named PSV's line-up for their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie home clash with Feyenoord. The Dutch heavyweight fixture kicks off in Eindhoven at 14:30. 

In goal, Matej Kovár starts for PSV. Bosz makes one change to his defence from the Champions League match against FC Porto (a 1-0 win): Armando Obispo returns in place of Yarek Gasiorowski. 

Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida and Filip Kostic all keep their places. 

In midfield, Mauro Júnior and Kodai Sano start as holding midfielders. Guus Til completes the trio, forcing Bosz to reshuffle his forward line. 

Mijnans misses out after receiving a red card against ADO Den Haag and is suspended for the clash in Eindhoven. Esmir Bajraktarevic starts as a result. 

Next matches
PSV

PSV

Eredivisie

25 Oct 2026

FEY

FEY

Up front, Ivan Perisic and Ruben van Bommel complete the forward line, with Van Bommel fit enough to play on the left. Ricardo Pepi is still not involved.

PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro, Sano, Til; Bajraktarevic, Perisic, Van Bommel. 

See Feyenoord's line-up here.

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