PSV international withdraws through injury

Ricardo Pepi has pulled out of the United States squad, the US Soccer Federation have announced. The PSV striker went off injured in Sunday's match against FC Twente (3-2) and will now miss his country's fixtures during this international break.

Pepi's afternoon went wrong early on Sunday. After about six minutes, the striker suddenly sat down on the pitch and had to go off injured. Sven Mijnans replaced him and, without Pepi, PSV suffered their first league defeat of the season.

He had originally been due to travel to the United States for the friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, but that will not now happen. The striker has withdrawn.

"Reluctantly, because the 23-year-old forward had been looking forward to the trip to the national team," Rik Elfrink writes in the Eindhovens Dagblad. However, the club watcher is not yet able to say anything about the seriousness of the injury.

"What exactly is wrong is not yet known. PSV have not yet fully completed the examination and the club will presumably be able to say something on Tuesday morning about the consequences of his physical problem."

That is a setback for Pepi, who had a realistic chance of minutes with the United States because of Folarin Balogun's absence. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called up St. Louis City striker Damion Downs as his replacement.

For PSV, the international break does not come at an unfavourable time. Alongside Pepi, Alassane Pléa remains sidelined, while the club are also working on Sam Lammers' availability.