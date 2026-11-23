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Valentijn Driessen enjoys watching Ruben van Bommel every week. De Telegraaf's head of football predicts on Kick-Off that the winger will soon leave PSV.

"Van Bommel is developing incredibly quickly. He has pace, but he also keeps control of the ball. And he has good vision for the most part," said Driessen, who relishes watching the PSV forward.

"But I think he'll be gone at the end of the year," the Eredivisie observer said, predicting Van Bommel will leave PSV after this season. "He can play in any of the major leagues. It doesn't matter whether you put him in England or Spain."

"It will be a record sale for PSV," added Mike Verweij. Driessen also considered whether Van Bommel is already better than Cody Gakpo. "Gakpo is more clinical. So he gets a little more end product from his game."

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"Van Bommel is quicker. Gakpo is more inclined to cut inside. But Van Bommel can still develop that side of his game. He's a lot younger," said Driessen, backing the 22-year-old winger.

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"But I am impressed when I watch Van Bommel play. And I know he was up against a young lad who was no good against NEC. But when he comes on for the Netherlands, something happens."

"And another thing that's great, though it will backfire on him one day, is that he stays feisty and mean. In that respect, he's a bit like father, like son," Driessen said, likening the winger to his father Mark van Bommel. "He'll inevitably pick up bookings. He can't hide that frustration."

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Van Bommel is under contract with PSV until mid-2030. Transfermarkt values the young forward at €18 million.

The winger has scored nine goals in 24 appearances for PSV. He has also provided six assists.