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PSV have identified an alternative to Kevin De Bruyne. The Eindhoven club are considering AC Milan's Ardon Jashari, according to the Swiss edition of Sky Sports.

PSV want to sign a new midfielder in January and have been trying to bring in De Bruyne for some time. They have already agreed a two-year contract with the Belgian.

Napoli have yet to agree a deal with PSV. The Eindhoven club have offered €2 million, but Napoli want around €7 million.

With the deal in doubt, PSV have explored other options. Jashari is one of them.

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PSV want to sign the Swiss midfielder on loan from AC Milan with an option to buy. The Italian club are open to letting him leave.

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Next matches PSV Eredivisie 12:45 GAE

According to Sky Sports, the Eredivisie leaders have already contacted Jashari's representatives. The player is open to a move to Eindhoven, either on loan or permanently.

The 16-cap Switzerland international joined AC Milan from Club Brugge for €36 million in the summer of 2025, but has yet to make much of an impact in Milan.

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Across 32 appearances for the fallen giants, he has scored just once and provided two assists. His goal came last weekend against Frosinone in a 5-1 win.

At 22, Jashari has already played 16 times for Switzerland. Club Brugge regarded him as one of Europe's biggest talents.