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PSV have identified an alternative to Kevin De Bruyne. The Eindhoven club are considering AC Milan's Ardon Jashari, according to the Swiss arm of Sky Sports.

PSV want to sign a new midfielder in January and have been working to bring in De Bruyne for some time. They have already agreed a two-year contract with the Belgian.

Napoli have yet to agree to the move, however. PSV have offered €2 million, but Napoli want closer to €7 million.

With the deal in doubt, PSV have looked at alternatives. Jashari has emerged as an option.

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PSV want to sign the Swiss midfielder on loan from AC Milan with an option to buy. The Italian club are open to letting him leave.

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According to Sky Sports, the Eredivisie leaders have already contacted Jashari's representatives. The player himself is open to a temporary or permanent move to Eindhoven.

The Switzerland international joined from Club Brugge for €36 million in the summer of 2025 but has yet to make much of an impact in Milan.

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In 32 appearances for the fallen giants, he has scored just one goal and provided two assists. His only goal came last weekend against Frosinone in a 5-1 win.

At 22, Jashari has already won 16 caps for Switzerland and was regarded as one of Europe's biggest talents at Club Brugge.