PSV do not give up on the arrival of dream target: agent plays key role

PSV have not given up hope of signing Kodai Sano, Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad says. Although PSV broke off negotiations with NEC last weekend, there is still confidence behind the scenes that a transfer can be completed. Agent José Fortes Rodriguez is expected to play a key role in getting the deal over the line.

The champions put talks on hold after it became clear NEC’s asking price was far beyond what PSV are willing to pay. The Nijmegen club want eighteen million euros. That seemed to put a summer move for the Japanese midfielder on ice for the time being.

Transfer situations can change quickly, though, as Elfrink points out. Sano is open to a move to PSV and is very keen on joining the reigning champions.

For PSV, the role of agent José Fortes Rodriguez will be crucial in the coming period. He must try to persuade NEC to lower their asking price while also convincing PSV to come in with a higher bid.

Even after last weekend’s impasse, all parties still believe an agreement cannot be ruled out. PSV also mentioned the name of Joël Drommel in talks with NEC over a possible transfer for Kodai Sano, De Telegraaf adds. NEC want competition for first-choice goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz.

Elsewhere, PSV are staying active in the market. The Eindhoven club want to add a new left-back to their squad this summer.

Filip Kostic has long been seen as one of the main candidates. PSV have now submitted an offer to the agent of the free-agent left-sided wing-back, but are still waiting for his final yes.