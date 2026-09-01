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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

PSV defender Dest says ‘no’ to last-minute offer from the Premier League

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S. Dest

Sergiño Dest will simply see out the season at PSV. Club watcher Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad reported this on X. Fulham still wanted to do business and submit a serious bid on Tuesday, but there is no question of a transfer.

In the Netherlands, clubs can complete transfers until Wednesday 23:59. After that, the transfer window will shut for several months. That means Dest will not leave PSV in the final hours of the window. He has no interest in a move to Fulham.

Earlier, it emerged that Dest could be signed from PSV for €23 million. Interested clubs would not even need to negotiate with the hierarchy in Eindhoven.

Yet Dest himself knows nothing about it, as he recently made clear in a conversation with ESPN. ''A clause that would run until the weekend? I haven't seen anything about that,'' the full-back stressed.

''I'm not focused on that. So I don't really have much to say about it,'' said Dest, who last season indicated that he has the ambition to one day play again in a top European league.

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On his future, Dest added: ''As for the club, everything has to be right when you leave. That's normal for everyone. At this moment I fit in here at PSV. If I make a move, I always make a choice that has been well thought through,'' the defender said, refusing to simply swap PSV for another club.

Dest is under contract at PSV until mid-2028. Transfermarkt values him at €18 million, but PSV appear set to demand a higher fee for the United States international.

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