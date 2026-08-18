PSV can sign Geertruida permanently for this multi-million fee

PSV are signing Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano reported on X on Tuesday. The Italian transfer market expert also revealed the fee for which the Eindhoven club can sign the defender permanently.

Romano says PSV can sign Geertruida permanently next year for fifteen million euros. The Dutch giants now look set to present the Netherlands international at the Philips Stadion in the near future.

Eindhovens Dagblad reports that PSV have negotiated a 'free' option to buy, so they are not obliged to sign Geertruida permanently in 2027. The defender is under contract in Germany until mid-2029.

Leipzig signed Geertruida in 2024 for 20 million euros from Feyenoord. Last season he played on loan for Sunderland, who decided against signing him permanently.

Now he is set to join PSV, Feyenoord's rivals. The Eindhoven club have already reached a personal agreement with Geertruida, who wants to return to the Netherlands despite interest from various leagues.

Real Sociedad and Everton showed interest, while Ajax also briefly asked about the availability of the 21-cap Netherlands international. PSV have come out on top, giving Peter Bosz the defensive reinforcement he wanted.

On Sunday, PSV face FC Groningen, who have started the season strongly. It is still unclear whether Geertruida will be able to make his debut for the reigning Dutch champions by then.