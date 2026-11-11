PSG identify Luis Diaz as priority transfer target to replace injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz as their primary January transfer target following a devastating long-term injury to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos are currently plotting a massive winter bid to lure the Colombian away from Bavaria.

Advertisement

PSG seek Kvaratskhelia replacement

PSG have been plunged into the mid-season transfer market following a devastating injury to Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament against Barcelona several weeks ago. Medical assessments have confirmed he will be sidelined for at least six months. This severe setback has prompted deep reflection from head coach Luis Enrique and sporting advisor Luis Campos.

The PSG hierarchy now urgently recognise the necessity of recruiting a high-level winger in the upcoming January transfer window. Finding a top-tier replacement is viewed as crucial to keeping their seasonal ambitions alive.

Diaz emerges as January priority

According to Colombian outlet Areacucuta, via Foot01, Bayern forward Diaz has emerged as a primary target during recent boardroom discussions in Paris. The 29-year-old is viewed internally as the ideal profile to fill the massive attacking void.

Diaz enjoyed a truly fabulous 2025-26 campaign in Bavaria, registering an incredible 26 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. Although the former Liverpool attacker is currently recovering from a muscle tear, the Parisiens remain willing to invest heavily in his signature.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, sources close to the player have quickly moved to temper the mounting transfer rumours. They insist that the Colombia international is currently focused purely on his physical recovery and returning to peak form with the Bavarians.

Related Topics

A perfect tactical fit for Enrique

According to the same report, PSG's focused pursuit of Diaz highlights their clear tactical strategy for the winter window. The recruitment team will only authorise a move for a player who Enrique believes can instantly integrate into a starting role on the left flank.

The Colombian perfectly fits that demanding criteria, with club analysts concluding that his dynamic playing style is a complete match for Kvaratskhelia. His previous elite experience across European football also guarantees he would arrive ready to perform immediately.

Advertisement

Convincing Bayern to sanction a mid-season departure will still be a formidable challenge for PSG. Diaz remains tightly secured under a long-term contract in Germany until June 2029.

Bayern face winter transfer test

The fast-approaching January window will heavily test Bayern's resolve regarding their star offensive players. The club proved their toughness in the boardroom just six months ago when they successfully resisted intense pressure from Real Madrid for Michael Olise.

Advertisement

PSG must now carefully prepare their financial package if they want to force a high-profile transfer. The club clearly possesses the funds required to test Bayern's defensive stance over their prized winger.