At his unveiling press conference, Jürgen Klopp said he had 57 players on his list as he weighed up his first matches as Germany coach. The 59-year-old did not name names, but it seems certain one or two players made the cut who had not previously been linked with the DFB team at all.

Goalkeeper is likely to be one of the positions Klopp has studied most closely. Since Manuel Neuer's second, and now final, retirement after Germany's early exit at the 2026 World Cup, the DFB team have once again been left without a clear No 1. The Bayern Munich keeper came out of international retirement specifically for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada and pushed Oliver Baumann, who had actually been lined up as first choice, back to the bench.

That tournament ended in brutally disappointing fashion for Neuer and the DFB team. They crashed out in the round of 32 after losing on penalties to Paraguay. The Bayern goalkeeper then announced his second retirement from international football and reopened the debate over who should take over in Germany's goal.

Who, then, will Klopp trust in the upcoming Nations League matches against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia? On paper, the national coach has several options: he could stick with an experienced choice such as Hoffenheim's Baumann, Alexander Nübel of Besiktas or the fit-again Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who for the current season is on loan from parent club Barcelona to Ajax Amsterdam, as a steady presence between the posts.

Another route would be a more radical reset. With a new man in charge, Klopp could also push for a broader generational change in goal. The candidates are certainly there. Jonas Urbig travelled to the last World Cup as a training goalkeeper and is viewed as Neuer's designated successor at Bayern Munich. Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Noah Atubolu, meanwhile, has come close to a call-up several times but always missed out to other candidates. Dennis Seimen of VfB Stuttgart, currently injured, and Mio Backhaus of SC Freiburg are two other very young keepers who could come into the picture for Klopp in future.

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How has the season gone so far for Diant Ramaj at FC Copenhagen?

Then there is a third option. With Schalke's Loris Karius or Dortmund's Diant Ramaj, Klopp could hand debuts to players who have so far played no major role around the German national team. Ramaj in particular is making a strong case for a call-up with his performances at FC Copenhagen.

After joining Borussia Dortmund from Ajax in 2025 for five million euros, Ramaj spent each of the previous two seasons out on loan. Dortmund first sent him to Copenhagen for a year, and last season the Stuttgart-born keeper moved to Heidenheim on loan in the Bundesliga, where he immediately displaced long-time first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Müller to the bench.

Back in the Danish capital now, again on loan, the 24-year-old is showing why he could become a genuine option for Klopp and the DFB goal. Ramaj missed his new club's first two competitive matches because he was behind in training. Copenhagen drew 0-0 with Turku in Conference League qualifying and then suffered a bruising 4-0 league defeat at Viborg. He then got his chance from the start, and Copenhagen have not looked back since.

Ramaj has now played four times for the Danes. Copenhagen have won all four, conceded only two goals, including one penalty, and kept two clean sheets. Thanks in part to the 24-year-old, they have not only sealed qualification for the Conference League but also climbed to the top of the league.

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Will Diant Ramaj make his debut for the DFB team under Jürgen Klopp?

Recently, he drew glowing praise from an old Bundesliga acquaintance: former Mainz coach Bo Svensson, now in charge on the touchline at the Danish capital club. Ramaj has "calmness on the ball and the ability to get involved in the build-up play, which gives us an extra dimension", Svensson explained. At the same time, the German goalkeeper also has "a strong presence" on the pitch. Ramaj brings "calm to the defensive line and has a pronounced winning mentality", the Copenhagen coach praised.

As for his international background, Ramaj could theoretically also represent Kosovo because of his parents' background. He has made ten appearances for Germany's youth teams. His last outing came for the Germany Under-20s almost five years ago, after earlier appearances for the Under-19s and Under-18s.

Whether Ramaj's outstanding form earns him a first senior cap will become clear on 17 September. That is when Klopp must finalise his squad for the Nations League matches that follow. Germany open away to the Netherlands on 24 September. After that, the DFB team host Greece and Serbia before the international break ends with the return match against the Greeks on 4 October.