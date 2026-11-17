Share Follow GOAL on Google

LaLiga, headed by Javier Tebas, has responded to Real Madrid's statement on the court ruling issued in the club's favour in its dispute with the league over the deal with investment fund CVC.

Advertisement

Real Madrid released a statement on Tuesday about the Supreme Court ruling in their favour in their ongoing dispute with LaLiga. The court rejected LaLiga's appeal against a Madrid Provincial Court decision that upheld the annulment of the agreement the league's General Assembly adopted on 12 August 2021 to approve the deal with investment fund CVC linked to the "LaLiga Impulso" project.

LaLiga Impulso is a strategic agreement between LaLiga and global investment fund CVC, designed to pump around 2 billion euros into the development of Spanish clubs.

The aim is to accelerate the commercial and digital growth of the league and its clubs, and to turn LaLiga into a global sports entertainment entity.

The ruling stated: "The Supreme Court thereby confirms the finality of the judicial declaration of nullity of an agreement of exceptional economic significance, which was adopted without the clubs having sufficient information to know and assess the scope, impact and consequences of the amendments made to the operation."

Advertisement Advertisement

According to "Mundo Deportivo", however, LaLiga has responded to the document and set out several points of its own.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol ExpressVPN

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna ExpressVPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia ExpressVPN

Sevilla vs Real Betis ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Malaga ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Levante vs Elche ExpressVPN



















First, LaLiga said the ruling "does not affect the validity or current status of the LaLiga Impulso project, which was subsequently approved by the General Assembly on 10 December 2021".

Second, the league noted that the project's substantive issues were dealt with "in a separate lawsuit, in which the Madrid district court rejected the claims of the two plaintiff clubs, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, and upheld the validity of the agreements concluded".

Advertisement

LaLiga: the ruling only covers procedural matters

In LaLiga's view, the ruling deals only with very specific procedural matters from the General Assembly meeting held in August 2021.

The Provincial Court had found that the General Assembly was properly convened. It also ruled that the defects alleged by the plaintiffs, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, were not enough to annul the agreement.

Advertisement

On the right to information, the court found that the information LaLiga gave its members was complete and sufficient.

Even so, the Provincial Court rejected LaLiga's appeal for a single reason. It ruled that adding a clarification that non-member clubs and public limited sports companies (SADs) would not be affected by the operation amounted to a substantial change to the agenda. Those in attendance had been unable to review it in advance, which violated their right to information.

Advertisement

LaLiga also argues that the Supreme Court never ruled on the substance of the case, as it issued no judgment confirming or endorsing the Provincial Court's reasoning.

According to the league, the Supreme Court's decision "is limited to rejecting the appeal due to the insufficiency of the grounds presented for the appeal, without addressing the substantive issues raised by LaLiga".

Advertisement

As a result, the league concludes, "the LaLiga Impulso project remains fully in force and is proceeding normally, contributing to the modernisation and development of Spanish professional football".