Probable Netherlands line-up: Xavi makes two changes to the team

The Netherlands continue their Nations League group stage on Sunday against Serbia. Head coach Xavi makes two changes to his side, Voetbalzone predict. The match in Belgrade kicks off at 18:00 and will be shown live on NPO1.

Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in goal after the Netherlands snatched a last-gasp point against Germany (1-1). Denzel Dumfries on the right and Micky van de Ven on the left fill the full-back spots. Captain Virgil van Dijk lines up alongside Jan Paul van Hecke, who came in for plenty of criticism after his performance on Thursday.

After making a strong impact off the bench against Germany, Joey Veerman gets the chance to start on Sunday. Quinten Timber drops to the bench. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders keep their places in midfield.

Brian Brobbey misses out through injury and Joshua Zirkzee has replaced him in the Netherlands squad. Up front, though, Mexx Meerdink leads the line against Serbia. The AZ player caught the eye off the bench against Germany and had a goal ruled out. ''He did well and is the only striker. I’d say just leave him there,'' Rafael van der Vaart said to NOS.

On the right, Crysencio Summerville keeps his place in attack. Cody Gakpo, who scored against Germany, starts from the left. Ruben van Bommel set up the stoppage-time equaliser but has to settle for a place on the bench again.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Gakpo.