Probable Netherlands line-up: Xavi changes his team in two lines

The Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign on Thursday with an away trip to Greece. Head coach Xavi makes two changes to his team, Voetbalzone predict. The Netherlands' match kicks off at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3.

Bart Verbruggen keeps Xavi's trust and starts in goal. Denzel Dumfries on the right and Micky van de Ven on the left slot in as the full-backs in the four-man defence used by the Spanish coach.

After his display against Serbia, Xavi drops Jan Paul van Hecke from central defence. On Rondo, Theo Janssen even called the defender the 'very weakest link of the Netherlands national team'. Jurriën Timber now gets his chance alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

There are no surprises in the Netherlands midfield. Joey Veerman keeps his place in the starting XI, while Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders also stay in the side.

On Rondo, Ruud Gullit was very impressed by the work rate of Crysencio Summerville and Mexx Meerdink, who scored twice in Belgrade on Sunday. Both forwards keep their places against Greece.

With Cody Gakpo ruled out through injury and the forward having left the Netherlands training camp, Xavi had to cross his name off the list. Ruben van Bommel now gets the chance to prove himself on the left wing.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Van Bommel.